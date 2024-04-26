Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

DB opened at $17.92 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $10,511,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 62,427 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

