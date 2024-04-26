GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 80.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

