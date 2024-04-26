Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,211,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,454,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.