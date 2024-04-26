Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.53.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
