Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 100.26%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

