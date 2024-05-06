Rand Capital (RAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Price Performance

Shares of RAND opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 23.73. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rand Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rand Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.