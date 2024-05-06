Acelyrin (SLRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acelyrin Trading Up 2.4 %
SLRN opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $29.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Acelyrin
Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin
In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.