Pampa Energía (PAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pampa Energía to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

