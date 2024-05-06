Mizuho Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $29.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Time Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Life Time Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

