Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

