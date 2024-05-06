Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $52.97 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

