Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

