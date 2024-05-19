Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Issued By Roth Capital

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Machines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

