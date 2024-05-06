Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE APD opened at $245.87 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.