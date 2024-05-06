U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

