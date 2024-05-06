Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.37. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

