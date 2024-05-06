Vitru (VTRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vitru Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $12.08 on Monday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

