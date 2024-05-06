Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,388 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.