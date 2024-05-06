M&T Bank Corp Buys 461 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.