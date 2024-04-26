China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

