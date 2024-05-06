Stifel Nicolaus Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Shares of TXRH traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

