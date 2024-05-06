Stifel Nicolaus Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POST. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Post stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 409,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,078. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Post by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Post by 6.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

