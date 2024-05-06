GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLYC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 81.0 %

GLYC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 33,911,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,782. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

