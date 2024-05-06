Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 2,988,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

