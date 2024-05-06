Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.49. 207,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

