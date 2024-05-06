Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 127,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,599. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $124.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.