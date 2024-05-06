Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 628,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,866. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

