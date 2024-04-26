Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $417.05. The company had a trading volume of 412,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.07. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

