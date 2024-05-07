DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

