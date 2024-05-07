Outset Medical (OM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 132.54%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.