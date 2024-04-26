CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.620 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,712. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

