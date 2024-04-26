New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 69,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 253,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

