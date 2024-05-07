Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

