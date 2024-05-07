Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
Shares of LYEL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $647.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 180,486.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
Featured Articles
