Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 7,544 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

