Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

