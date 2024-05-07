Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Tucows has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

