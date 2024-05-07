Allient (ALNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.65 million. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Allient has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Allient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allient

Insider Buying and Selling at Allient

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,066.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.