Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $601.5-608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.34 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.62.

Qualys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 813,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 1 year low of $112.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

