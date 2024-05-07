UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,790,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.