UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 178 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,583. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

