Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.38 million.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 1,067,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
