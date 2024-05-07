Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.38 million.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 1,067,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,297. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.