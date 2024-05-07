UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,639 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,416,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.