Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.68. The company had a trading volume of 301,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,218. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average is $375.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

