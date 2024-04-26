Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Plans GBX 2.05 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Stock Performance

LON EGL opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.18) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,575.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra

In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Malcolm Robert King bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,760.87). In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). Also, insider Malcolm Robert King bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,760.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,684 shares of company stock worth $6,709,232. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

