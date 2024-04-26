Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

WBS opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,975 shares of company stock worth $1,341,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

