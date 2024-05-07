Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 514,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 235,766 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

