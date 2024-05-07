Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. TopBuild comprises approximately 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $95,147,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded up $15.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.57. The company had a trading volume of 514,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

