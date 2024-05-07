JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 682,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 308,597 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. 3,682,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

