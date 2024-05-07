Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $383.05. 878,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

