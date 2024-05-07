iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.93

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 6135417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

